Global Texture Paint Sales Market Report 2018

Global Texture Paint Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Texture Paint market status and forecast, categorizes the global Texture Paint market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Texture paint is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint. Always look for paint that will give you the longest drying times for your experience level. The longer the drying time, the more opportunity you’ll have to work the paint into a dramatic effect or correct any imperfections before it sets.

Texture painting refers to the textured feature that is embossed on the facet of commercial or residential structure to create an elegant outlook. Texture paint is a specific category in the global paint industry which uses coarse grain consisting usually of gypsum and sand with water-thinned binder into its formulation and used for creating a rough patterned effect on a wall. Growing demand for the paints and increasing spending on home decoration in the developing economies and expected economic rebound in developed nations is expected to be the key growth driver for texture paints during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominates the texture paints market driven by higher demand texture paints from residential applications due to higher spending on home decoration applications in the region. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third largest markets for the texture paints market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly growing construction industry and increasing spending by middle class families due to increased disposable income, especially in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

The global Texture Paint market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Akzonobel

Nippon Paint Group

PPG Paints

USG

Berger Paints

Asian Paints

California Paints

DuluxGroup

Kalyani Enterprises

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

SEAL-KRETE

Al-Jazeera Paints Company

National Paints

Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.

BSC Paints Pvt Ltd

Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Spontex Coating Chemicals

Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smooth Texture Paint

Sand Texture Paint

Coarse Texture Paint

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Texture Paint sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Texture Paint players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Texture Paint are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

