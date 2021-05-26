Global Thermoelectric Material Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Thermoelectric Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermoelectric Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Thermoelectric Material market status and forecast, categorizes the global Thermoelectric Material market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Thermoelectric materials show the thermoelectric effect in a strong or convenient form.

The thermoelectric effect refers to phenomena by which either a temperature difference creates an electric potential or an electric potential creates a temperature difference. These phenomena are known more specifically as the Seebeck effect (converting temperature to current), Peltier effect (converting current to temperature), and Thomson effect (conductor heating/cooling). While all materials have a nonzero thermoelectric effect, in most materials it is too small to be useful. However, low-cost materials that have a sufficiently strong thermoelectric effect (and other required properties) could be used in applications including power generation and refrigeration. A commonly used thermoelectric material in such applications is bismuth telluride.

Thermoelectric materials are used in thermoelectric systems for cooling or heating in niche applications, and are being studied as a way to regenerate electricity from waste heat.

In the last several years, global market of Thermoelectric Material developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2017, global revenue of Thermoelectric Material is nearly 33.4 M USD; the actual production is about 287.7 MT.

The global average price of Thermoelectric Material is in the decreasing trend, from 124 USD/MT in 2013 to 116 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Thermoelectric Material includes Bi-Te, Pb-Te, etc. The proportion of Bi-Te in 2017 is about 86.87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Thermoelectric Material market is valued at 33 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 50 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

Ferrotec

Laird

KELK

Thermonamic Electronics

Marlow

RMT

EVERREDtronics

Crystal

Hi-Z

Tellurex

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bi-Te

Pb-Te

Other Materials

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Electronics

Biomedical

Other Industry

To analyze and study the global Thermoelectric Material capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Thermoelectric Material manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermoelectric Material are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Thermoelectric Material Manufacturers

Thermoelectric Material Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Thermoelectric Material Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



