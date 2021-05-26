Global Thermoelectric Material Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Thermoelectric Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermoelectric Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Thermoelectric Material market status and forecast, categorizes the global Thermoelectric Material market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Thermoelectric materials show the thermoelectric effect in a strong or convenient form.
The thermoelectric effect refers to phenomena by which either a temperature difference creates an electric potential or an electric potential creates a temperature difference. These phenomena are known more specifically as the Seebeck effect (converting temperature to current), Peltier effect (converting current to temperature), and Thomson effect (conductor heating/cooling). While all materials have a nonzero thermoelectric effect, in most materials it is too small to be useful. However, low-cost materials that have a sufficiently strong thermoelectric effect (and other required properties) could be used in applications including power generation and refrigeration. A commonly used thermoelectric material in such applications is bismuth telluride.
Thermoelectric materials are used in thermoelectric systems for cooling or heating in niche applications, and are being studied as a way to regenerate electricity from waste heat.
In the last several years, global market of Thermoelectric Material developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.37%. In 2017, global revenue of Thermoelectric Material is nearly 33.4 M USD; the actual production is about 287.7 MT.
The global average price of Thermoelectric Material is in the decreasing trend, from 124 USD/MT in 2013 to 116 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Thermoelectric Material includes Bi-Te, Pb-Te, etc. The proportion of Bi-Te in 2017 is about 86.87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
The global Thermoelectric Material market is valued at 33 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 50 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Ferrotec
Laird
KELK
Thermonamic Electronics
Marlow
RMT
EVERREDtronics
Crystal
Hi-Z
Tellurex
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bi-Te
Pb-Te
Other Materials
By Application, the market can be split into
Automotive
Electronics
Biomedical
Other Industry
