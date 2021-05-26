Global Touchless Sensors Market Latest Trends, Developments, Competition Analysis & Regional Market Analysis 2021

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Touchless Sensors market’ features a comprehensive outlook pertaining to market valuations, market share, profit estimations, and the geographical spectrum of this business. The report precisely describes key obstacles and opportunities for growth, while drawing out competitive standing of market majors, including their portfolio and growth strategies.

Touchless sensing is the next generation evolution in human machine interface (HMI) technology. It is typically used to detect the presence or motion of a person within the coverage area of sensor. Touchless sensing is a technology that combines the advantages of optical sensing with biometric sensing systems. Touchless sensors enable scanning of biometric images or simply the presence of a person without the need for physical contact with the sensors. The optical source in the system illuminates the object and the image is scanned using camera. The optical source used for illumination is highly sophisticated and ensures high quality image for detection. Touchless sensor systems are highly appreciable in areas with hygiene concerns such as washrooms, restaurant kitchens and others. In addition, touchless sensors are increasingly being preferred for automatic entrance/exits in shopping malls, railway stations, airports and other public places.

Touchless sensors market is currently in nascent stage and is expected to show strong growth in near future. This is majorly due to several advantages of touchless sensors over conventional touch based sensing systems. Touchless sensors are cost effective as compared to the touch based sensors and require low maintenance cost. In addition, as the system is touch free, wear and tear caused to the sensor system is significantly reduced thereby extending the life of system. Touchless sensors can be easily installed with the existing hardware and do not incur additional installation costs. As the systems are based on touchless sensing technology, touchless sensor systems can also be used for security purposes especially in areas with restricted access. Furthermore, growing demand for sophisticated and contact-free sensing systems is another significant factor boosting the growth of touchless sensors market. Unlike conventional touch based sensors, touchless sensors analyze the biometric image to check if it is unmodified. This significantly increases the security against fake entries at access points.

Touchless sensors market is broadly segmented based on type of technology, product, application and geographic regions. Touchless sensors are based on different technologies such as infrared, ultrasonic sound waves, electric/capacitive near field and others. The products in touchless sensors are categorized based on touchless biometrics and sanitary equipment. Some of the products for sanitary equipment are soap dispenser, faucets, trash-can, flushes, paper towel and hand dryer. Touchless biometrics includes products such as iris, fingerprint, face, voice and other object recognition sensors. The touchless sensors find wide applications in healthcare, consumer electronics, retail stores, public places, automobile industry, security, home appliances and other automation systems. Touchless sensors are used for security majorly in government sector and are expected to be the most lucrative application due to growing security concerns in government sector. Furthermore, touchless sensors market based on geographic regions is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America is the largest market for touchless sensors owing to the high demand for sophisticated sensing sanitary systems as well as touchless biometrics.

Some of the leading companies in the touchless sensors market are Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cross Match Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Pebbles Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., XYZ Interactive Technologies, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., MorphoTrak, LLC (Safran group) and others.

