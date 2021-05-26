Global Wetsuits Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2025

Global Wetsuits Market valued approximately USD 925.4 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Wetsuits Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A wetsuit provides thermal protection for divers and works on the principle that human body is the best source of heat. To help contain this heat underwater, these suits are made with a closed-cell foam material, which is filled with thousands of tiny gas bubbles trapped within the structure. When diver enters the water, the material allows a thin layer of water through the suit, filling the space between diver’s body and the inner layer of material. This layer of water warms up thanks to body temperature and helps keep diver comfortably insulated throughout the dive.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084630?utm_source=paid&utm_medium=vik

Growing occurrence & participation rate of triathlon, rising trends of participation of women in water sports and increasing demand for women wetsuits are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, proliferation of technological advancements is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, wetsuits offers various benefits such as it is flexible & comfortable to do water activities, it improves ability to swim at faster speed, it provide warmth to the swimmer in the cold water and so on. With these benefits, demand of wetsuits is growing among its end-users in all over the world. However, rising adoption of dry suits over wetsuits and seasonality of water sport activities are the factor that limiting the market growth of Wetsuits during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Wetsuits Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to favorable government support to promote water sports and increasing demand for water activities among people in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Wetsuits market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing spending on leisure activities and growing consumer interest towards surfing and diving across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Arena Italian SPA

Aqua Lung

Billabong

Body Glove

Boz Wetsuits

C-Skins Wetsuits Ltd.

Hyperflex Wetsuits

Musto Ltd.

Quiksilver Inc.

Patagonia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wind Sports

Surfing

Scuba Diving

Triathlon

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Wetsuits Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors