Haptics Technology Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During – Persistence Market Research 2014 to 2024

The Haptics technology is an interface between the user and the connected device that provides tactile feedback and force feedback to the users through the sense of touch by applying vibrations, forces and motion to the users. The utilization of Haptics technology in joysticks, controllers and steering wheels and future video games enhances the user experience by engaging sound, light and touch which allows the users to feel and manipulate the virtual avatars and tools by incorporating Haptics into virtual world. Haptics senses is regarded as more direct compared to other senses used in user computer interaction like audio and vision. Haptic technology is finding its way in various electronics and mechanical products such as smart phones, handheld devices like GPS units, desk phones, toys, barcode readers, automotive dashboards, medical devices and industrial instruments. Different types of haptic effects are used in different products. Haptics technology improve the usability by completely involving the users’ senses such as in a shooter game when a user selects a virtual button, a user can sense the virtual button due to the haptics which increases the performance. Haptics technology makes the user more confident by providing safety and reducing distractions. This technology increases the mechanical feeling as the user can now feel the virtual buttons on touch screen.

The increase in the demand of consumer electronics devices such as smart-phones, tablets, media players, home appliances, virtual interfaces and the need for the product differentiation is expected to drive the growth of global haptic technology market. Also, technology advancements and rising demand for gaming applications will further drive the growth of the market. The use of haptic technology in the medical sector by training doctors in various surgical procedures is also driving the growth of the global Haptics market.

High power consumption and touch screen complex design regulations of haptic technology enabled devices increases the device maintenance cost, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Latest development in Hapics technology includes invisible 3-D haptic shape using ultrasound that can be seen and felt. The air disturbances can be seen as floating 3 D images when complex ultrasound patterns are focused. Companies are working on touch screen devices that features physical buttons that rise up out of the screen when needed. The research field of Walt Disney Company has announced new technology which allows users to feel texture on touchscreens.

The Global Haptics technology market can be segmented based on applications, technology type, component type and geography. The application segment is sub segmented into consumer electronics, commercial, Defense & Military, automotive, medical & health care, education & learning and gaming consoles. Consumer electronics segment is further divided into smart phones and tablets. Based on technology type the market is sub segmented into tactile feedback and force feedback. Segmentation based on component further includes actuators & motors, drivers & controllers, sensors, software and others. Actuators sub segment further includes Eccentric Rotating mass actuator, Linear Resonant Actuators, Piezoelectric actuator, Electro Active Polymer Actuator and others.

Geographically, the global Haptics technology market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has the largest market share followed by North America.

Some of the major players identified across the global Haptics market includes Immersion Corp, AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., Densitron Technologies Plc, Haption SA, Johnson Electric Group, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Tactus Technology Inc., Precision Microdrives Ltd, Texas Instruments, Incorporated, and 3D systems Corp and others.