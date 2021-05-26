Why Interactive Video Wall Market is Set to Explode? Top Companies: Adflow, AU Optronics, LG Display, NEC, Omnivex
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The interactive video wall is formed by attaching different screens to create a single large display. The interactive video wall is capable of surviving harsh external conditions. Several big market players are focusing on the development of enhanced and technologically advanced interactive video wall solutions. The increasing popularity of advanced, user-friendly video walls is aiding the growth of this market.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The growth of interactive video wall market is supported by various driving factors such as advancement of technologies, and growing adoption of interactive displays at public places like airports whereas high cost of implementation is the major factor that may hinder the growth of this market. The emergence of 3D Video wall is creating an opportunity for the companies providing interactive video walls to grow in terms of revenue and customers.
Key players profiled in the report include Adflow Networks, AU Optronics Corp., LG Display Co. Ltd., NEC Display Solutions, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips N.V, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Interactive Video Wall Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of interactive video wall market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global interactive video wall market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading interactive video wall market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Interactive video wall market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global interactive video wall market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of the type the market is segmented as 3D installation, landscape and portrait, custom layout, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, media and entertainment, travel and transportation, retail, and others.
