Interactive Whiteboard Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Players: Panasonic Corporation, SMART Technologies ULC, Promethean Limited, Seiko Epson Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Juong Educational Technology Co., Ltd, Mimio, LG Electronics

Some of The Leading Players of Interactive Whiteboard Market

Panasonic Corporation

SMART Technologies ULC

Promethean Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Juong Educational Technology Co., Ltd

Mimio

LG Electronics

An interactive whiteboard is an instructional tool that permits computer images to be presented on a board utilizing a digital projector. The trainer can then work on the board by using finger, pen, stylus or other device. Data written or presented on interactive whiteboard can be easily stored or edited. Interactive whiteboard is a powerful tool in the classroom adding collaboration and interactivity, enabling the incorporation of media content into the lecture and benefiting collaborative learning.

The major factors such as need for experiential learning, high acceptance of blended learning, improved compatibility through digital content, and technological advancements are driving the growth of interactive whiteboard market. In addition, upsurge in education gamification, penetration of mobile devices, and growing focus on K-12 schools are the major trends that are expected to provide significant opportunities for interactive whiteboard market to grow. However, high implementation costs and strong competition from substitute technologies such as interactive flat panels and tablets are anticipated to hamper the interactive whiteboard market growth.

The “Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the interactive whiteboard industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global interactive whiteboard market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, end-user, and geography. The global interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the interactive whiteboard market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Interactive Whiteboard Market Landscape

4 Interactive Whiteboard Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Interactive Whiteboard Market Analysis- Global

6 Interactive Whiteboard Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Interactive Whiteboard Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Interactive Whiteboard Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Interactive Whiteboard Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Interactive Whiteboard Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

