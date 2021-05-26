Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Celanese Corporation, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is a partially crystalline aromatic polyester. These polymers are based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. Liquid crystal polymers are found either in melted liquid form or solid form. Thermotropic and lyotropic are the two types of liquid crystal polymers, based on the requirements either types can be applied in various applications. Liquid crystal polymers have features such as low warpage, high heat resistance, flame retardant, high flow, low viscosity, excellent dimensional stability, chemical resistant and others. Liquid crystal polymers are applied for automotive ignition system components, heater plug connectors, lamp sockets, transmission system components, pump components and others. Applications such as electrical and electronics, consumer goods, medical, lighting, etc. have extensive usage of liquid crystal polymers.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market in the coming years.

The global players operating in The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market profiled in the report covers:

1. Celanese Corporation

2. Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

3. JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

4. Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

5. Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

6. Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

7. Solvay SA

8. Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

9. Toray International, Inc.

10. Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Limited

The liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is segmented into thermotropic, lyotropic. On the basis of application, the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is segmented into electrical & electronics, consumer goods, automotive, lighting, medical, others.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

