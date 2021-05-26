New Study: Hydrogen Peroxide Market to 2027 Insights Shared In a Detailed Report – Key Player Akzonobel N.V., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Company), Evonik Industries AG

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Hydrogen Peroxide Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Hydrogen Peroxide market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Hydrogen peroxide is a colorless compound which is usually produced as aqueous solutions of different strengths. Hydrogen peroxide is eco-friendly, non-corrosive compound. Due to less aggressive effect hydrogen peroxide on fabric dyes, it is extensively used as bleaching agents. Hydrogen peroxide is also utilized as oxidizer and antiseptic. Hydrogen peroxide is produced by hydrolysis of ammonium persulfate. Hydrogen peroxide is also applied for the bleaching process of wood pulp, rocket propellant, etc. Industries such as pulp and paper, healthcare, personal care, food processing, textile, etc. has wide application for hydrogen peroxide.

The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the coming years.

The global players operating in The Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

1.Akzonobel N.V.

2.Arkema SA

3.BASF SE

4.Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Company)

5.Evonik Industries AG

6.Kemira OYJ

7.Merck Group

8.Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

9.Solvay SA

10.The DOW Chemical Company

The hydrogen peroxide market is segmented on the basis of function, end use industry. On the basis of function, the hydrogen peroxide market is segmented into, bleaching, oxidizing, sterilizing/disinfecting, propulsion, others. On the basis of end use industry, the hydrogen peroxide market is segmented into, pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, healthcare & personal care, food processing, textile, water & wastewater treatment, electronics & semiconductor, others.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers

