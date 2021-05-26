New Tactics of Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by Type (Two-Pin, Three-Pin, Four-Pin, and Five-Pin), Power rate (High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global electric plugs and sockets market was valued at $9,971.60 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,530.20 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2024. Electric plugs and sockets are used for establishing protected electric connections in machines and equipment, which work on different frequencies and voltages. They are designed as a system to meet standards for safety and reliability. The global electric plugs and sockets market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the industrialization across various developed and developing nations.

The Asia-Pacific electric plugs and sockets market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in dependency on electrical & electronics products by the growing population in the region.

The global electric plugs and sockets market is segmented into type, power rate, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into two-pins, three-pins, four-pins, and five-pins. Based on power rate, it is categorized as high power, medium power, and low power. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global electric plugs and sockets market are Legrand SA, Philips, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co Ltd., Mennekes Elecktrotechnik Gmbh, Scame Group, Amphenol Corporation, and Eaton Corp.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the electric plugs and sockets market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the electric plugs and sockets market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Two-Pin

– Three-Pin

– Four-Pin

– Five-Pin

By Power Rate

– High Power

– Medium Power

– Low Power

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising construction and development activities.

3.5.1.2. Swift growth in residential plugs and socket installation.

3.5.1.3. Increasing demand for dust proof & splash proof plugs & sockets.

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Slowdown in mining industry.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising government spending.

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC PLUGS AND SOCKET MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. TWO PINS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. THREE PINS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. FOUR PINS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. FIVE PINS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC PLUGS AND SOCKET MARKET, BY POWER RATE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HIGH POWER

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. MEDIUM POWER

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. LOW POWER

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC PLUGS AND SOCKET MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. RESIDENTIAL

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. COMMERCIAL

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.

6.4. INDUSTRIAL

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC PLUGS AND SOCKET MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Power Rate

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.6. U.S.

Continue @…



