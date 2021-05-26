Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2023

Global Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Outlook

Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key Manufacturer of the Market

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG, ALCON INC., JOHNSON AND JOHNSON, TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO. LTD., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG, ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A., BAUSCH & LOMB INC., amongst others.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. An ophthalmologist is a specialist in medical and surgical eye problems, who performs operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments. The global ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Know About Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Points covered in the Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Degree of Competition

5.3.4 Threat of Substitution

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Demographic Shift and Impact of Prevalence of Eye Disease

6.1.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices

6.1.3 Growth in Cataract Volume

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs

6.2.2 Economic Slowdown in Developed Markets

6.2.3 Strict FDA Guidelines for Drug Approval

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Surgical Devices

7.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

7.1.1.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices

7.1.1.2 Glaucoma Lasers

7.1.1.3 Glaucoma Stents and Implants

7.1.1.4 Others

7.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices

7.1.2.1 Intraocular Lenses

7.1.2.2 Phacoemulsification Devices

7.1.2.3 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

7.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

7.1.3.1 Microkeratomers

7.1.3.2 Lasers

7.1.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

7.1.4.1 Photocoagulation Lasers

7.1.4.2 Illumination Devices

7.1.4.3 Vitrectomy Machines & Packs

7.1.4.4 Other Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

7.1.5 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

7.1.5.1 Fundus Cameras

7.1.5.2 Ophthalmoscopes

7.1.5.3 Retinoscopes

7.1.5.4 Keratometers

7.1.5.5 Tonometers

7.1.5.6 Wavefront Aberrometers

7.1.5.7 Corneal Topography

7.1.5.8 Autorefractors

7.1.5.9 Visual Field Analyzers

7.1.5.10 Slit Lamps

7.1.5.11 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

7.1.5.12 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

7.1.5.13 Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

7.2 By Drugs

7.2.1 Anti Glaucoma Drugs

7.2.2 Ophthalmic Infection Drugs

7.2.3 Ophthalmic Inflammation Drugs

7.2.4 Ophthalmic Lubricants

7.2.5 Mydriasis Drugs

7.2.6 Ophthalmic Swelling

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 US

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 UK

7.3.2.3 France

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest Of Europe (RoE)

7.3.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.3.1 Japan

7.3.3.2 China

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 South Korea

7.3.3.5 Australia

7.3.3.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

7.3.4 The Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC Countries

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest Of Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest Of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

9.2 Alcon Inc.

9.3 Johnson And Johnson

9.4 Topcon Corporation

9.5 Nidek Co. Ltd.

9.6 Haag-Streit Group

9.7 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

9.8 Essilor International S.A.

9.9 Bausch & Lomb Inc.

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

