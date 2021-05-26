Solar Generator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021
A solar generator is a solar-based photovoltaic (PV) system that converts the photonic energy from sunlight into electricity. This generator is economical as it requires minimal operational cost and can store energy without needing to be warmed up. The rising power shortage globally and the demand for backup power will continue to drive the growth of this market. Solar generators can be both portable and stationery and available in various sizes and capacities ranging from 0.2KW to 20KW, depending on the need. They require no fuel and generate no pollution. They can be used to provide power in remote and isolated areas with no or limited grid connectivity.
The analysts forecast the global solar generator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% in terms of revenue over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this report
The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar generator market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of solar generators.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/177469-global-solar-generator-market-2015-2019-market-analysis
The report, Global Solar Generator Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global solar generator market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
https://marketersmedia.com/solar-generator-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2017-2021/278489
Key vendors
• Goal Zero
• Hollandia Power Solutions
• JASPak
• Solar Stik
• Sunvis Solar
Other prominent vendors
• Bio Lite
• Powerenz
• Solarline
• Solarover
• Sol-man
• Voltaic Systems
Market driver
• Growing power demand and power shortage
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Intermittent nature of solar power
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Technological advancements
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space and what is their portfolio matrix?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What is the competitive landscape as characterized by geography?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/177469-global-solar-generator-market-2015-2019-market-analysis
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Technology overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by grid connectivity
Global solar generator market by grid connectivity 2014-2019
Global solar generator market by grid connectivity 2014-2019
Global solar generator market by off-grid connectivity
Global solar generator market by on-grid connectivity
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Global solar generator market by end-user 2014-2019
Global solar generator market by end-user 2014-2019
Global solar generator market by residential segment
Global solar generator market by commercial segment
Global solar generator market by industrial segment
Global solar generator market by military segment
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global solar generator market by geography
Solar generator market in Americas
Solar generator market in APAC
Solar generator market in EMEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
US
China
Germany
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitor scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
Goal Zero
Hollandia Power Solution
JASPak
Solar Stik
Sunvis Solar
..…..Continued
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com