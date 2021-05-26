Stress Testing Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Capgemini, IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services

Stress testing comprises non-functional software testing solutions and services subscribed by enterprises and application developers to test various aspects such as the reliability and robustness of software or applications.

• Stress testing is a subset of performance testing solutions that is basically a multi-dimensional approach to testing the feasibility of software products and applications under an environment of extreme workload. Performance testing tools, such as HPE LoadRunner, are implemented to test the real-time implementation of the software application under maximum workload.

The analysts forecast the global stress testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stress testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the cloud computing and consulting services for stress testing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1563926-global-stress-testing-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Stress Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

• Wipro