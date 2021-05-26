Stress Testing Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Capgemini, IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services
• Stress testing is a subset of performance testing solutions that is basically a multi-dimensional approach to testing the feasibility of software products and applications under an environment of extreme workload. Performance testing tools, such as HPE LoadRunner, are implemented to test the real-time implementation of the software application under maximum workload.
The analysts forecast the global stress testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stress testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the cloud computing and consulting services for stress testing.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Stress Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• IBM
• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
• Wipro
Other prominent vendors
• CA Technologies
• Borland (Micro Focus)
• Cognizant
• CSC
• Cigniti Technologies
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Infosys
• Oracle
• Performance Lab
• RadView Software
• SOASTA
• Progress Software (Telerik)
Market driver
• Growth of agile testing and test automation services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Network and data isolation issues
Market challenge
• Network and data isolation issues
Market trend
• Advent of cloud-based testing
Market trend
• Advent of cloud-based testing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Application testing
• Product testing
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Increased adoption of crowdsourced testing
• Advent of cloud-based testing
• Emergence of software testing labs
• Rise of DevOps
• Upsurge of IDE
PART 11: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor profiles
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
