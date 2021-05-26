Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Key Players: Loreal S.A, Avlon Industries, Inc, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Procter & Gamble, AG Hair, Pravana
A fresh report titled “Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Sulfate-Free Shampoo market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Product Type
– Dry Shampoo
– Liquid Shampoo
Based on Source
– Organic
– Conventional
Based on Buyer Type
– Individual
– Hair Salons & Institutes
Based on Price
– Mass
– Premium
Based on Distribution Channel
– Online Retail Channels
– Institutional Sales
– Modern Trade
– Company Owned Outlets
– Independent Retailers
– Other Retail Formats
Based on Consumer Orientation
– Men
– Women
– Kids
Based on Packaging Type
– Sachet
– Tubes
– Bottles
Based on Functionality
– Clarifying Agent
– Color Protection
– Curl Enhancing
– Moisturizing Agent
– Smoothing & Straightening
– Volumizing Agent
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Loreal S.A, Avlon Industries, Inc, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Procter & Gamble, AG Hair, Pravana, Johnson and Johnson, Devacurl, Sephora USA Inc, Nexxus, Christina Moss Naturals, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Vogue International LLC, Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market
3. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
9. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
9.3.1. Dry Shampoo
9.3.2. Liquid Shampoo
10. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Source
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Source
10.3.1. Organic
10.3.2. Conventional
11. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Buyer Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Buyer Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Buyer Type
11.4. Individual
11.5. Hair Salons & Institutes
12. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price
12.4. Mass
12.5. Premium
13. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.4. Online Retail Channels
13.5. Institutional Sales
13.6. Modern Trade
13.7. Company Owned Outlets
13.8. Independent Retailers
13.9. Other Retail Formats
14. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Consumer Orientation
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Consumer Orientation
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Consumer Orientation
14.4. Men
14.5. Women
14.6. Kids
15. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Packaging Type
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Packaging Type
15.3. BPS Analysis, By Packaging Type
15.4. Sachet
15.5. Tubes
15.6. Bottles
16. Global Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Functionality
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Market Attractiveness, By Functionality
16.3. BPS Analysis, By Functionality
16.4. Clarifying Agent
16.5. Color Protection
16.6. Curl Enhancing
16.7. Moisturizing Agent
16.8. Smoothing & Straightening
16.9. Volumizing Agent
17. Geographical Analysis
17.1. Introduction
17.2. North America Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.2.1. By Product Type
17.2.2. By Source
17.2.3. By Buyer Type
17.2.4. By Price
17.2.5. By Distribution Channel
17.2.6. By Packaging Type
17.2.7. By Functionality
17.2.8. By Country
17.2.8.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use
17.2.8.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use
17.2.8.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.2.8.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3. Europe Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.1. By Product Type
17.3.2. By Source
17.3.3. By Buyer Type
17.3.4. By Distribution Channel
17.3.5. By Consumer Orientation
17.3.6. By Packaging Type
17.3.7. By Functionality
17.3.8. By Country
17.3.8.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.3.8.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.3.8.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.3.8.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4. Asia Pacific Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.1. By Product Type
17.4.2. By Source
17.4.3. By Buyer Type
17.4.4. By Distribution Channel
17.4.5. By Consumer Orientation
17.4.6. By Packaging Type
17.4.7. By Functionality
17.4.8. By Country
17.4.8.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
17.4.8.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
17.4.8.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
17.4.8.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
Continue…
