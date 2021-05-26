Tattoo Removal Market Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2023

The global tattoo removal market was valued at $11,614 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,317 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2023. Tattoo removal is a process of removing permanent tattoo from the skin. The removal process is undertaken by using laser, surgical, creams, and various other processes. The use of laser techniques for tattoo removal is the predominant tattoo removal process in the industry.

With the increase in the number of people getting inked, the chances for tattoo removal also increases, thus, majorly driving the tattoo removal market. Furthermore, change in preferences and lifestyles of the tattooed people owing to various social and personal situations has surged the tattoo removal process. However, the high cost associated with the tattoo removal is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, new technique such as intense pulsed light therapy has come into existence and made new opportunity of market growth.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013509

The tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. By procedure, the market is classified into laser (passive and active (Q-switched) laser), surgical excision (dermabrasion and plastic surgery), creams, and others. By end user, the market is divided into tattoo parlors and skin & dermatology clinics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are as follows:

Alma Lasers

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

BISON MEDICAL

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Cryomed Aesthetics

Eclipse Lasers Ltd.

LUMENIS

Syneron Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

Key Findings of the Tattoo Removal Market:

North America is the fastest growing region in the market with 13.3% CAGR.

Laser tattoo removal procedure occupied more than half of the share in 2016 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment of the market with 13.1% CAGR.

Tattoo removal clinics is the leading end user with maximum market share as well as highest growth rate of 13.0%.

Europe is the second highest shareholder of the market growing with significant CAGR during the analysis period.

The U.S. is the major country in the market with highest market share and CAGR of 13.4%.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013509

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Tattoo Removal Market, By Procedure

Chapter 5: Tattoo Removal Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Tattoo Removal Market, By Geography

Chapter: 7: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com