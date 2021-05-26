Transcriptomics Market 2023 : Analysis Provides an In-Depth Research on the forthcoming rise Prospects and Market Trends

The Global Transcriptomics Market was valued at $3,212 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $7,954 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2017 to 2023. Transcriptomics is the study of entire set of RNA transcripts produced by the genome of any organism. Increase in advancements in the field of transcriptomics such as extensive use of RNA-sequencing and rise in application of transcriptomics, which includes drug discovery is expected to drive the growth of the transcriptomics market. In addition, rise in funding and grants by various private and government organizations have further stimulated the market growth. However, certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the market growth.

Increase in Research Funding

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., initiated new Ion Torrent Transcriptome Profiling Grant Program, which focusses on the benefits of gene-level expression analysis as novel biomarkers, which can help in cancer diagnostics, prognostics, and experimental therapy use. The award included the use of the Ion AmpliSeq Transcriptome Technology by winners along with the help from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Certified Service Provider partners.

Presence in the U.S.

Most global manufacturers of transcriptomic systems, platforms, equipment, and technologies are active in North America, especially in the U.S. For instance, in April 2017, NuGEN Technologies, Inc. launched two new products, Universal Plus mRNA-Seq and Trio RNA-Seq kits that allows RNA sequencing with greater efficiency from routine samples.

The market is segmented based on technology, product & services, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, it is divided into microarray, real time-PCR (qPCR), and sequencing. Based on products and services, the market is divided into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The application segment includes diagnostics & disease profiling, drug discovery, and others. The end users of this market include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, government institutes & academic centers, and contract research organization. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key companies operating in the QIAGEN (Exiqon), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, and Promega Corporation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transcriptomics market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Transcriptomics Market Key Segments: