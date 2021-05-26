Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Overview by Top Players, Growth, Key Regions, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2023

The Global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market anticipated to have held a market value of USD 85.9 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Veterinary infusion pumps products are more used in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others.

Increasing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels are expected to drive the growth of veterinary infusion pumps market. Moreover, growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases will support the growth of the veterinary infusion pumps market.

However, increasing animal care costs hamper the market growth over the forecast period. According to American Veterinary Medical Association, around 107,995 number of veterinarians in 2016 were 110,531 in 2017. The increasing number of veterinary practitioners will support the growth of the market. Similarly, According to Open Government Data (OGD) Platform India, In India around 11,367 veterinary hospitals/polyclinics were present in 2015.

Major Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global veterinary infusion pumps market are Vetland Medical Sales & Services LLC (US), Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Heska Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd (UK), Q Core Medical Ltd (Israel), DRE Veterinary (US), SAI Infusion Technologies (US), Grady Medical Systems (US), and Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment, Inc. (US).

Segments:

The global veterinary infusion pumps market has been segmented into type, end user, and region.

Based on type, veterinary infusion pumps market is segmented into syringe infusion pump and large-volume infusion pump. The large-volume infusion pump segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the veterinary infusion pumps market in 2017.

Based on end user, veterinary infusion pumps market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. The veterinary hospitals segment expected to account for the largest share segment of the veterinary infusion pumps market in 2017.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global veterinary infusion pumps market owing to the presence of well-established players, increasing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels, and increasing prevalence of animal diseases. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global veterinary infusion pumps market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing prevalence of animal diseases. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global veterinary infusion pumps market.

