Video Streaming Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by Forecast to 2023

Video Streaming Software Market Highlights:

The video streaming software market isn’t just growing, it is accelerating. Video streaming refers to real-time viewing of content sent over the internet in a compressed form. Video streaming software services of Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, and YouTube have gained much popularity among the end users.

The transcoding and processing solution sub-segment of the global Video Streaming Software Market is expected to hold the largest market share of the market, whereas, video analytics solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of video analytics to receive an end-to-end view of the video performance from the server to the network and finally to the players. Also, the growing trend of on-demand video streaming software is one major factor driving the growth of video streaming software market.

The global video streaming software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.)

Haivision, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Kaltura, Inc. (U.S.)

Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Ooyala, Inc. (U.S.)

Panopto (U.S.)

Polycom, Inc. (U.S.)

Qumu Corporation (U.S.)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (U.S.)

VBrick (U.S.)

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global video streaming software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of live video streaming software applications across various industry verticals.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of social media is another major factor driving the growth of the video streaming software market in the region.

Video Streaming Software Market Segmentation:

The global video streaming software market is segmented on the basis of the component, streaming type, deployment and vertical. However, the component segment is classified into solution and service. The service segment is further classified into professional services and managed services.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of video streaming software from enterprises is majorly driving the growth of video streaming software market. This is owing to the improved timeliness and lesser costs and availability of corporate communications.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Government Bodies

Video Streaming Software solution vendors

Video Streaming Software platform providers

Information Technology (IT) developers

Third-party vendors

Consulting service providers

Telecom operators

Internet service providers

Technology providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

