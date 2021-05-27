(2019 – 2024) Smoothies Market is projected to Reach US$ 6.98% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates
Smoothies Market Report Title: “Smoothies Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)”
Smoothies Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Smoothies market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Smoothies Market Overview:
Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
– Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.
– Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juice. The increasing health consciousness and growing demand for convenience and value are factors that are encouraging consumers to opt for smoothies and smoothie bowls.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Smoothies Market Report:
Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Key Trends Of Smoothies Market:
Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages
Smoothies which include a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended as a healthy diet. Also, an increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyle and food habits and health benefits driving the growth of the smoothies market. Moreover, the consumption habits of people, nowadays, includes meal skipping and using other snack foods as substitutes. The carbohydrate intake, when smoothies made without sugar, is very less; thus, the reason most gym trainers recommend it to people wanting to lose weight, therefore smoothies are perfect meal replacement food products, as they are healthier than other snack options, taste good and offer convenience and portability.
North America Holds the Major Share in Smoothies Market
North America dominates the healthy smoothies market followed by Asia Pacific region. The United States has the major consumption of healthy smoothies ingredients, owing to a busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in this region. Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy lifestyle has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits over conventional smoothies are likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
