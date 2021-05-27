2019 North America Oral Care Market Will Grow and Hit 3.03% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates

North America Oral Care Market Report Title: “North America Oral Care Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”

North America Oral Care Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of North America Oral Care market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

North America Oral Care Market Overview:

North America oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Increased oral routine to maintain oral hygiene and growing internet retailing are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce is increasingly enjoying the elevated sales of oral care products through online channels. Amazon is the top online retail channel in North America markets for oral care. In 2016, Amazon observed an impressive growth in oral care sale in the US.

– The United States contributes the maximum share in the oral care market in the region and is estimated to grow further in the forecast period.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate

Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Unilever

Church & Dwight Co.

Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services