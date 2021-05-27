A2P SMS Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players ANAM Technologies CLX Communications AB., DIMOCO Messaging GmBH , Infobip Ltd., Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage), Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Tanla Solutions, Trillian Group Ltd., Twilio Inc., tyntec

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this A2P SMS Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of A2P SMS Market

ANAM Technologies

CLX Communications AB.

DIMOCO Messaging GmBH

Infobip Ltd.

Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage)

Syniverse Technologies, LLC

Tanla Solutions

Trillian Group Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

tyntec

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally.

SMS can reach to a customer’s even in the remotest area where there is a network connection and eventually becomes the easiest mode of communication with the customer. Distinct from instant messaging services, SMS service can function on standard and basic mobiles and it doesn’t depend on an internet connection to work. The reach and flexibility of SMS services when compared to online services is much more and the advantage of pre-paid mobile users still receiving text messages even if they’re out of balance gives the mode an upper hand. Some of the key features of messaging is that it achieves higher read rate within minutes and boasts the highest engagement rate when compared to emails and OTT mobile messaging apps. Eventually, with customers more likely to open messages than emails, it is vivid that A2P SMS market would be driven due to this.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 A2P SMS Market Landscape

4 A2P SMS Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 A2P SMS Market Analysis- Global

6 A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 A2P SMS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 A2P SMS Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

