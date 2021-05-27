Aquaponics Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Aquaponics is a combination of hydroponic and aquaculture systems, which grows plants and fish together in one unified system. The cycle of aquaponics includes the waste produce by fishes which is being used as organic food for plants and then these plants will naturally filter the water, which will be used for the fishes again. The rise in the demand of organic fruits and vegetables, and these systems permit agriculture to take substantial steps toward environmental sustainability are the drivers of aquaponics market.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the high cost of initial setup of aquaponics system and the high investment for technological system installation especially in emerging economies may hamper the aquaponics market. However, the increasing demand of enhancement in urban farming methods and off-season availability of fruits & vegetables will create new opportunities in the market of aquaponics in the forecast period.

The “Global Aquaponics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aquaponics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aquaponics market with detailed market segmentation by production type, components, equipment, end user, and geography. The global aquaponics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aquaponics market based on production type, components, equipment, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall aquaponics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Ultrasonics Canada Corporation

2. Aquaponic Lynx LLC

3. Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd

4. ECF Farmsystems Gmbh

5. Nelson & Pade Inc.

6. Urban Farms AG

7. Greenlife Aquaponics

8. The Aquaponic Source

9. My Aquaponics

10. Colorado Aquaponics

Also, key aquaponics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

