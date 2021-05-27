Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Market Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

The report provides an overview of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Vendors of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: – Abbott Laboratories, Biomerix, Bio-rad Laboratories, Euroimmun AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Inova Diagnostics Inc., Myriad Genetics, Siemens Healthineers Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trinity Biotech Others…

The rising awareness about autoimmune diseases through programs of research, education, support, and advocacy is a key factor boosting the usage rates of autoimmune disease diagnostics market in North America. The United States has the highest incidence of autoimmune diseases, where about 50 million patients suffer from autoimmune diseases. In 2017, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates, approximately more than 23.5 million Americans live with an autoimmune disease, and its prevalence is on the rise. On the other hand, AARDA says that about 50 million Americans live with an autoimmune disease (*The NIH only includes 24 diseases for which they had epidemiology studies they considered appropriate available).

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) and other organizations aim to increase awareness about the socioeconomic impact of autoimmunity, through fostering and facilitating collaboration in the areas of education, public awareness, research, and patient services in an effective, ethical, and efficient manner. The other factors, such as improved laboratory automation, partnerships with physicians and clinical laboratories, technological advancements, and expansion in coverage allowed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act are driving the market. However, the slow turn around time of the diagnosis and high frequency of false positive are hindering the market.

Scope of the Report

Autoimmunity involves the loss of normal immune homeostasis, as the organism produces an abnormal response to its own self tissue. Autoimmune diseases generally involve the presence of self-reactive T-cells, autoantibodies, and inflammation. Diagnosis of potential autoimmune diseases is very difficult because not one laboratory test can produce diagnosis results of the disease. Hence, multiple laboratory tests are needed and include basic studies, like a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, acute phase reactants, immunologic studies, serologies, flow cytometry, cytokine analysis, and HLA typing. Although some tests may be non-specific, such as the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), they are useful to assess disease activity. These tests can be useful in the diagnosis and management of patients with autoimmune diseases, and help in providing a prognosis or indicate the severity of organ involvement or damage.

The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Immunologic Assays Dominates the North American Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

The market is segmented on the basis of disease type and diagnosis test. Diagnosis tests are again segmented into regular laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, immunologic assays, antibody tests, and other tests.

The immunologic assays segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include cost-effectiveness, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and high sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays. Compared to conventional tests, immunoassays have been proven to provide highly accurate results even with very small samples. Immunologic reactions are highly specific, as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. For instance, an antibody against a viral protein cannot bind with an antigen that is derived from bacteria. This high specificity indicates high accuracy in results, which enable high sensitivity in the detection of diseases. This high sensitivity not only helps in easy detection but also eliminates the need for secondary verifications, which ultimately saves a lot of costs. For instance, in December 2018, Quidel received a CE mark approval for its product Quidel’s Sofia 2 Lyme+ FIA, which is to be used with Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer.

