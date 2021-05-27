Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to Grow at 12.0% CAGR to Reach US$1,973.4 Mn by 2025 Led by Key Players Bell and Howell, Cleveron AS, Engy Group, ByBox Holdings, InPost S.A, KEBA AG, Neopost Group

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market — Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global automated parcel delivery terminal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,973.4 Mn by 2025.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Some of the key players operating in the automated parcel delivery service market are Bell and Howell, LLC; Cleveron AS; Engy Group; ByBox Holdings Ltd. InPost S.A.; KEBA AG; Neopost Group; Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; TZ Ltd.; and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global players. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as e-commerce, online retail, government and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Wearable industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in automated parcel delivery terminals market landscape are listed below-

2017: Bell and Howell to feature intelligent parcel lockers at ACUHO-I Conference. The company will exhibit CleverBox parcel terminal at the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International’s Annual Conference & Exposition June 17-20 in providence, in Rhode Island.

2016: TZL had entered into a supply contract with Singapore Post for Parcel Locker. The company has been awarded with on-going supply contract to provide POPStation Locker Banks for Singapore Post Limited. The contract also includes regional supply to CouriersPlease (Australia) along with other markets that Singapore Post considers for further expansion of its POPStation network with a potential supply of 100 Locker Banks for three years.

2016: InPost and Miss PaP had signed a contract to tackle shipments to their customers. Users can select for free pick-up or return of the product from 1100 InPost parcel lockers established in the UK at any time.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global automated parcel delivery terminals market are as follows:

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – By Service Provider

Retail/ e-Commerce

Logistics/ Shipping

Government

Others

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Singapore Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



