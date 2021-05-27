Key Insights on Global Automotive Chain Tensioners Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2027

Automotive chain tensioners are primarily used to reduce the vibration and also decrease the chain wear and enhance the life of drive parts. The chain tensioners also use sprockets which enable the chain to bear heavy loads and reduce the shock level. The global automotive chain tensioners market can be segmented on the basis of product type and tensioner type. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into On the basis of product type, the global automotive chain tensioners market is sub-segmented into ETS Type, TCS Type and TA Type. ETS type includes straight type chain tensioners with idler sprockets. TCS type includes swing type chain tensioners with idler sprockets. TA type includes straight type and product with plastic shoes. On the basis of tensioner type, it is sub-segmented into automatic, manual, tension ring spin and floating. The major OEM’s are focusing on developing automatic tensioner which can adjust the movement of the pistons by reducing the wear and tear of the mechanism. Manual tensioners are primarily used in the two wheelers.

The global automotive chain tensioners market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The expansion in the automotive industry across the globe is anticipated to increase the market growth of the global automotive chain tensioners market during the forecast period.

By region, global automotive chain tensioners market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is witnessing robust growth in the automation industry on the account of rapid industrialization in various developing countries. Additionally, the expansion in the automotive industry is also predicted to increase the demand for the automotive chain tensioners. It also enhances the efficiency of the automobile. Europe is the second fastest developing region on the account of increasing demand for the automobiles especially two wheelers.

Expansion in the automobile sector coupled with growing demand for the two-wheelers is anticipated to boost the global automotive chain tensioners market

The developing automobile sector across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for the automotive chain tensioners. The major OEM’s are also focusing towards the use of the chain tensioners which reduces the friction and enhances the efficiency of the automobile. Thus, automatic chain tensioners are experiencing the increase in the demand from the various OEM’s across the globe.

The chain tensioners are primarily used in the two wheelers. The rising demand for the two wheelers across the various developing region is anticipated to increase the market growth of automotive chain tensioners during the forecast period.

The report titled “Automotive Chain Tensioners Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global automotive chain tensioners market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by tensioner type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the product type and tensioner type which includes company profiling of key companies such as Yamaha Motor Company Limited, KMC Automotive Transmission Co., Ltd., U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC, Toolee Industrial Technical Inc., Pricol Limited, Madler GmbH and Nozag AG. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the product type and tensioner type that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

