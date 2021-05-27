Automotive Cylinder Head Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Introduction

The Internal combustion engine is an important component in any kind of automobile. The IC engine can be divided into two parts, the cylinder head and the cylinder block. The cylinder head, often abbreviated as head, is fitted or installed above the cylinder block and this complete installation forms the internal combustion chamber – the joint is sealed by the head gasket. The cylinder head is a significant component essential for the complete combustion of fuel and economical discharge of exhaust gases into the environment. In automobile engines, the head is the part where space is left for openings that are utilized for the supply of air and fuel to the cylinder, and for the exhaust gases to escape the cylinder chamber. The mounting of valves, fuel injectors and spark plugs is also placed on the cylinder head.

The cylinder head can be single unit for straight or inline combustion engines, and there are double cylinder heads for boxer and V-shaped engines – each one installed on the cylinder banks. The material of construction for the cylinder head is usually aluminium or cast iron. The cylinder head houses rocker arms, spark plugs and intake and exhaust valves. Also, for the engines with overhead cams, the camshafts are inside the head. Additionally, it contains the opening that permits the flow of coolant from the radiator and the flow of the oil throughout the engine. Cylinder heads differ in make depending on the design of engine, and their material can also differ as per the application and the size and weight of the vehicle.

Automotive cylinder heads should be manufactured and designed with utmost quality and precision, as even a small engineering flaw can danger human life, or result in the total loss of the automobile. Hence, cylinder chambers, including the cylinder head, are produced with high quality and accuracy to avoid mechanical disasters during the functioning of the engine. Increasing manufacturing ability and recent advancement have enabled the automotive industry to manufacture and design immaculate cylinder head systems.

Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Dynamics

The automotive cylinder head market has a lot of scope in the research, development, and innovation department, as new approaches and technologies are being discovered for the manufacturing of upright and reliable engine parts and components. Additionally, new manufacturing technologies have enabled manufacturers to produce complex and difficult parts and components, such as cylinder heads with ease and in very less manufacturing time. Moreover, the overall market for automotive cylinder heads has been inflating, owing to the overall global growth of the automotive industry. Present-day consumers are more attracted and fascinated towards performance-orientated vehicles with luxurious driving comfort. This will be a prominent driver for internal combustion components over the forecast period. For example, manufacturers strive to produce cylinder heads with added precision, which will in turn drive growth of the market. Growing disposable income and high standard of living have enabled consumers to use vehicles that are more powerful with the full capability of the engine, for high driving performance. Furthermore, the use of the light aluminium cylinder heads that help reduce the overall weight of the vehicle is expected to fuel growth of the overall automotive cylinder head market in the coming future.

The market for automotive cylinder heads is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Growing application of automotive cylinder heads in motorcycles and cars is expected to propel growth of the overall automotive cylinder head market in the near future.

Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Segmentation

The automotive cylinder head market can be segmented by product type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

By engine type, the automotive cylinder head market can be segmented as:

Straight or Inline Engine

V-type Engines

By material type, the automotive cylinder head market can be segmented as:

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Other (Titanium)

By sales channels, the automotive cylinder head market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Suppliers

By motorcycle type, the automotive cylinder head market can be segmented as:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America have a high lifestyle with comfortable standards of living and an increasing potential for spending; this has led to the development of high quality automotive cylinder heads in these respective regions. Consumers are conscious and equip their vehicles with high-end automotive components, due to the augmented fondness for a smooth driving experience, coupled with the raw power of the engine. These conditions are expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall automotive cylinder head market in the coming future. Automotive cylinder heads are essential for the effective operation of any vehicle, and have a good maintenance and service rate in all automobiles. Thus, the automotive cylinder head aftermarket is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Evolving markets in the Asia Pacific region, especially China, India and Japan, will play a vital role in the expansion of the automotive cylinder head market in the near future. In countries, such as India, China, South Korea and Japan, automobiles are the primary mode of transportation and hence, there is huge growth prospective for the automotive cylinder head market over the coming years.

The automotive cylinder head market is projected to mature with a prominent CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing installation of cylinder head systems in all automobiles globally.

Automotive Cylinder Head Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive cylinder head market, identified across the value chain include:

Sandvik Coromant

Nemak

Linamar

ThyssenKrupp

All-heads Services

Brodix

Elringklinger

Federal-Mogul

Parker Hannifin

