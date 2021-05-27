Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 30.4% during 2019-2027 | Key Players are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Luminar Technologies, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

Latest market study on “Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive LiDAR market is estimated to reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 from US$ 415.10 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Automotive LiDAR Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive LiDAR Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The major companies offering automotive LiDAR market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others. Several other companies are also offering these LiDAR products and solutions to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and security provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for high-end cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the market for automotive LiDAR.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive LiDAR Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global automotive LiDAR market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Velodyne LiDAR Joined Forces with Veoneer Inc. on Automotive Production Contract. In this agreement, Velodyne is expected to provide core LiDAR technology to Veoneer Inc. through which Veoneer, Inc. further strengthens its development in providing trusted, innovative solutions for the auto industry.

2018: Innoviz Established Presence in Four New Regions and enhanced manufacturing abilities, aligning with the company’s mission to provide LiDAR solutions that are available and affordable at a massive scale. Innoviz has expanded globally with the opening of offices in four new countries including the U.S., Germany, China and Japan.

2017: TriLumina Collaborated with Analog Devices for a new integrated, solid-state illuminator module for automotive FLASH LiDAR systems. The integration of TriLumina’s innovative VCSEL array laser emitters with ADI’s patent pending high-speed pulse laser driver enables a best-in-class illuminator achieving high optical power output in a single, small surface mount IC package. This combination marks a milestone towards cost effective, high performance LiDAR systems. TriLumina’s collaboration with ADI signals its position as an integral player in next generation automotive LiDAR systems.

Automotive LiDAR Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



