Automotive Safety Systems Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ over 6% Billion by 2024 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates

Automotive Safety Systems Market Overview:

The global automotive safety systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Owing to the rise in accidents, the enactment of stringent safety regulations and the increasing vehicle safety concerns among the consumers are expected to drive the market studied. To meet the increasing standards for safety features in the vehicles, major ADAS manufacturers in the market have started investing in R&D activities. For instance, Continental AG invested USD 59 million for building a new R&D center in Queretaro, Mexico. The research staff in the center is expected to focus on developing hardware and software, for various ADAS features. Thus, the automotive market is anticipated to witness improved and advanced safety features, during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for a major share of the market studied, especially in the United States, as most of the new-generation passenger cars are likely to be equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD), as standard features.

Companies, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF Group, and Denso Corporation, are some of the major players in the market studied.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technologies

Magna International

WABCO Vehicle Control System

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Autoliv

Mando

Hella Electronics Corp

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Ltd.

BMW