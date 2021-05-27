Automotive Safety Systems Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ over 6% Billion by 2024 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates
Automotive Safety Systems Market Report Title: “Automotive Safety Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
Automotive Safety Systems Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Automotive Safety Systems market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Automotive Safety Systems Market Overview:
The global automotive safety systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
Owing to the rise in accidents, the enactment of stringent safety regulations and the increasing vehicle safety concerns among the consumers are expected to drive the market studied. To meet the increasing standards for safety features in the vehicles, major ADAS manufacturers in the market have started investing in R&D activities. For instance, Continental AG invested USD 59 million for building a new R&D center in Queretaro, Mexico. The research staff in the center is expected to focus on developing hardware and software, for various ADAS features. Thus, the automotive market is anticipated to witness improved and advanced safety features, during the forecast period.
North America is expected to account for a major share of the market studied, especially in the United States, as most of the new-generation passenger cars are likely to be equipped with adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD), as standard features.
Companies, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, ZF Group, and Denso Corporation, are some of the major players in the market studied.
Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14058228
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Automotive Safety Systems Market Report:
The automotive safety systems market has been segmented by type, end-user, and vehicle type.
Have any Query? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14058228
Key Trends Of Automotive Safety Systems Market:
Growing Emphasis on Safety Solutions
Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems.
As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.
Crash data collected by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that about 88% of rear-end collisions happen, due to the negligence of the driver or, due to following the other vehicle closely.
In 2017, speeding was one of the factors for almost 27% of motor vehicle crash deaths. Speeding has been a factor, in more than a quarter of crash deaths, since 2007. As per the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. Additionally, in 2017, the percentage of crash deaths involving speeding was higher on minor roads (31%), than on interstates and freeways (27%), or on other major roads (23%). Of the total 9,717 speeding-related fatalities that occurred in 2017, over 52% occurred on roads with speed limits lower than 55 mph.
Furthermore, out of the 6 million car accidents that occur on the US roads every year, over 40% of them (approximately 2.5 million) is the rear-end collisions that transpire, owing to the driver’s lack of attention on the road. More than 80% of these deaths and injuries may have been mitigated if the vehicles were equipped with collision avoidance systems. Thus, in June 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that the collision avoidance systems should become standard on all new passenger and commercial vehicles.
With the growing concerns regarding, both, driver and passenger safety, along with the pedestrians, automobile manufacturers are becoming obligated to equip even their entry-level vehicles with numerous safety and driver-assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, and forward collision warning (FCW) systems. Apart from passenger cars, the demand for advanced driver-assistance safety systems is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially in large trucks.
Lane Departure Warning Systems witnessing High Demand
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) is a group of safety technologies, which have been designed primarily to prevent high-speed accidents on highways, expressways, and freeways. They warn the driver and sometimes take corrective measures and prevent collisions and run-off-road accidents.
With the consistent rise in the vehicle accidents resulting due to abrupt lane change, has been creating concerns among, both, the consumers and governments across the world. Thus, constant technological advancements in the automotive industry are constantly ensuing in adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance the safety of, both, passengers and drivers in both the vehicles. Thus, in turn, driving the implementation for advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS); which will aid in propelling the market for LDWS.
Apart from passenger cars, the demand for LDWS is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially large trucks. Large trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds drove ~280 billion miles on the US roads in 2015 and were involved in a total of over 400,000 crashes, which resulted in 116,000 injuries and 4,067 deaths. Thus, with advancements in vehicle safety technologies aid in providing opportunities to prevent a significant number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.
The cost-benefit analysis performed on the LDWS technology states that installing LDWS in large trucks could potentially prevent, as many as, 6,372 crashes, 1,342 injuries, and 115 death, annually.
– As a result, on Nov 1st, 2017, Alliance for Driver Safety & Security (Trucking Alliance), announced that in order to qualify for membership, trucks must adopt following truck-safety technologies – LDWS, automatic emergency braking systems, air disc brakes, and video-based onboard safety monitoring.
The demand for LDWS has been consistently increasing across the world in, both, the developed and developing regions; and countries across the world are enacting regulations to induce LDWS in vehicles. For instance, South Korea’s, Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs (MOLIT), mandated the inclusion of, both, lane departure warning systems and advanced emergency braking systems in all passenger cars and buses from 2021.
Reasons to Purchase Automotive Safety Systems Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Automotive Safety Systems market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Automotive Safety Systems market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Purchase full Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14058228
Overview of TOC, what it contains? –
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 Distribution Channel
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
Contact us: –
360 Market Updates
Mr. Ajay More
USA: +1 424 253 0807
UK: +44 203 239 8187
https://www.360marketupdates.com
Tags:- Google News, Automotive Safety Systems Market, Automotive Safety Systems Europe Market, Automotive Safety Systems APAC Market, Automotive Safety Systems Market By Application, Automotive Safety Systems Market By Rising Trends, Automotive Safety Systems Market Development, Automotive Safety Systems Market Forecast, Automotive Safety Systems Market Future, Automotive Safety Systems Market Growth, Automotive Safety Systems Market In Key Countries, Automotive Safety Systems Market Latest Report, Automotive Safety Systems Market Swot Analysis, Automotive Safety Systems Market Top Manufacturers, Automotive Safety Systems Sales Market, Automotive Safety Systems United States Market, Automotive Safety Systems Market share, Automotive Safety Systems Market Size, Automotive Safety Systems market Trends, Automotive Safety Systems Market 2018, Automotive Safety Systems market 2019