Automotive Wiring Harness Market projected to register 4.27% CAGR to 2027 – Sumitomo Electric, Lear Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Yazaki Corporation, Furukawa Electric

Latest market study on “Automotive Wiring Harness Market to 2027 by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle); Type (Main, Auxiliaries, Cockpit, ICE Harness, E-Motor Harness, and Others)– Global Analysis and Forecast”, The Automotive Wiring Harness Market is estimated to reach US$ 68.18 Bn by 2027 from US$ 47.08 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The key companies operating in the field of automotive wiring harness that are profiled in the report include Sumitomo Electric, Lear Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv), Yazaki Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Fujikura Automotive, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni AG, Minda Spark, and Nexans among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

As per the automobile associations, the global vehicular population had crossed 1 billion mark in the year 2010 itself which was driven by the aggressive growth rates in India and China in that fiscal year. The rise in the sales of vehicles and in particular passenger cars can be attributed to the steady increase in the disposable incomes of consumers. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes by consumers. Globally, the trend of urbanization is growing at an exponential growth rate. Due to this, the average disposal income of the population staying in urban cities is also increasing, allowing them to enhance their lifestyles. The number of passenger cars operated worldwide is therefore bolstering, further creating a demand for production of passenger cars to cater to the ever increasing demands. There was a steady rise in the demand for new passenger cars post-recession in the advanced as well as developing economies of the world.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Wiring Harness Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Wearable industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global automotive wiring harness market as follows:

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Automotive

Medium & Heavy Automotive

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Type

Main

Auxiliaries

Cockpit

ICE Harness

E-Motor Harness

Others

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



