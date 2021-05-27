Beacon Market 2024 growth opportunities, top key players, industry outlook and forecasts

Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others via the app.

Increase in investment in proximity marketing, enhanced features of beacon solution such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others drive the growth of the beacon market. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth.

The report segments the beacon market based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH is provided in the report.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global beacon market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

iBeacon

Eddystone

AltBeacon

Others

By Technology

BLE

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Combined Technology

By Application

Retail

Travel, tourism & hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Advanced system, SLU

Apple Inc.

BlueCats

Blue Sense Networks

Estimote, Inc.,

Gelo

Glimworm Beacons,

Gimbal

Kontakt.io

Beaconinside GmbH

