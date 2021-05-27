Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- BASF, Akzo Nobel, Kao, Stepan Company, Rhodia and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market



Surfactants are an essential ingredient in many home care and beauty and personal care products. A surfactant is a chemical that stabilizes mixtures of oil and water by reducing the surface tension at the interface between the oil and water molecules. Because water and oil do not dissolve in each other, a surfactant must be added to the mixture to keep it from separating into layers. It is driven by the rise in demand for sunscreens, bio-based, and anti-ageing products. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of skin friendly products in personal care industry is anticipated to further fuel the growth. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants.

This report researches the worldwide Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan. This study categorizes the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Kao Corporation

Stepan Company

Rhodia

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Croda International

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Breakdown Data by Type

Nonionics

Cationics

Amphoterics

Anionics

Others



Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Breakdown Data by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



