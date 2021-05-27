Beer Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com published The “Global Beer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

This report studies the Beer Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Beer market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage produced by the saccharification of starch and fermentation of the resulting sugar. The basic ingredients of beer are water, a starch source and and a flavouring. Beer is the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, and the third-most popular drink overall, after water and tea.

Scope of the Report:

The brewery industry has specific characteristics: a) has adopted similar technologies globally, b) offers a homogenous product, c) is dominated by a few large multinational corporations and d) is highly internationalized.

Multinational corporations, such as Heineken (Netherlands), Carlsberg (Denmark), Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium) and SAB Miller (South Africa) have adopted successful merger and acquisition (MandA) strategies, whereas important players from large countries, such as Anheuser Busch and Miller in the USA and Scottish and Newcastle in the UK, have become takeover targets. Merger and acquisition activity has greatly facilitated the expansion of major brands, boosting industry revenue.

In recent years, brewery industry step into a dramatic catch-up process in terms of the global concentration and globalization.The brewery industry has gradually become a â€˜global industry’, in which companies seek to realize cross-border standardization advantages, mainly by introducing global brands and by capitalizing on synergies in marketing and distribution.

The worldwide market for Beer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.7% over the next five years, will reach 141730 million US$ in 2024, from 146570 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Inquire before buying Beer Market Research Report at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/684105

Beer market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Beer market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anheuser-Busch InBev

SABMiller

Heineken

Carlsberg

MolsonCoors

KIRIN

Guinness

Asahi

Castel Group

Radeberger

Mahou-San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation

China Resources Snow Breweries

Tsingtao Brewery

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Zhujiang Beer

KingStar

Market Segment by Type, covers

Value Beer

Standard Beer

Premium Beer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Hospitality

Family Dinner

Other

Browse Beer Market Research Report at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Beer-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

The Beer market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Beer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Beer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Beer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Beer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy now sample copy of the Beer Market Research Report at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/684105

Contact Us:

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

Contact no: +91-8888413131(IND) |+1 (240) 284 8070(USA) |+44 20 3290 4151(UK)