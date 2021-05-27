Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutic Class (Alpha Blocker, 5- Alpha Reductase Inhibitor, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor), and Therapy (Mono Drug Therapy and Combination Drug Therapy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

The report on “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra in the male reproductive system. The main function of this gland is to secrete a fluid, which mixes with the fluids from other glands and sperm cells from the testicles to generate semen. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-malignant increase in the size of the prostate gland. This increase blocks the urine flow from the bladder, which results in increased urination frequency at night, urinary hesitancy, and urinary retention. BPH significantly influences the patient’s quality of life, owing to symptoms, such as urine leakage and nocturia. If untreated for a long duration, it results in more serious health issues, such as bladder damage, bladder stones, kidney damage, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market was valued at $10,688.72 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $20,096.68 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025. This market is majorly driven by an increase in the male geriatric population because the disease generally occurs in men of age 60 and above. The other factors boosting the market growth include growth in awareness related to urological disorders and prostate cancer and rise in the number of global benign prostatic hyperplasia patients. However, preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries namely, laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), hinder the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. Furthermore, presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.

