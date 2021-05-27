Biobanks Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

Global Biobanks Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Biobanks Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The major factors for the growth of the global biobanks market include the innovations in regenerative medicine, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, advances in drug discovery and development, and R&D funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are expected to a boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine through stem cell technology is one of the important treatments for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancers, and rare genetic diseases. In order to benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved.

Stem cell practices are on the rise, globally, and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Boston-based biotech start-up, Orig3n, is looking to build the largest and most diverse biobank, harnessing the power of induced pluripotent stem cell technology to accelerate regenerative medicine. Treatments for diseases, like muscular degeneration, using adult stem cells are now going into Phase 3 clinical trials in Japan. These successes are driving both the government and the private sector organizations into investing in more stem cell banks.

With the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies, there have been larger number of parents who are choosing umbilical cord banks for their children. There are a number of donor banks that are coming up as well. Biobanks not only aid in the therapies for genetic diseases, but also in medical research on rare genetic disorders. Increasing awareness about stem cell therapies and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine are driving the growth of the global biobank market.

Scope of the Report

As per the Scope of the Report, biobank is a biorepository, where various biomaterials (usually human specimens) are stored for research purpose. This study targets gaining a detailed overview of the market dynamics of the contemporary biobank market during the forecast period. It focuses on the need to develop strategic insights into the global and country-level markets, taking into consideration the demand for services and equipment in biobanks. The growth of this market is largely fueled by the increasing applications, increasing investments in R&D, technological advancements, and growing demand in the developing countries (China and India) of Asia-Pacific.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Biobanks Market by Companies: – Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioLifeSolutions Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Hamilton Company, Qiagen NV, Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA), STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC

Key Market Trends

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.

