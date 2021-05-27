Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Grow at 7.3% CAGR to 2022 | Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North

Catering Services And Food Contractors Global Market Report 2019

The catering services and food contractors market consists of sales of single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide single event-based food services or food services at institutional, governmental, commercial, or industrial locations of others based on contractual arrangements with these types of organizations for a specified period of time.

The catering services and food contractors market expected to reach a value of nearly $321.31 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the catering services and food contractors’ market is due to increase in In Disposable Income, Advances In Technology and Growth In The Airline Industry

However, the market for catering services and food contractors is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as increasing preference for healthy food options, increasing preference for healthy food options and logistic challenges

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North

Western Europe was the largest region in the global catering services and food contractors market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global catering services and food contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global catering services and food contractors market.

Delivering surplus and leftover food to the homeless and needy is increasingly popular among catering services and food service contractors. According to the Environmental Protection Agency the USA has about 35 million tons of leftover food yearly with 48 million Americans living in food-insecure households. To tackle this, Starbucks is planning to provide around 5 million meals to food banks in the USA instead of throwing the food away. This figure is expected to grow to 50 million meals in the next five years. In Australia, Australian airlines donate surplus food to homeless people. Historically the leftover food was burnt after the completion of every flight, but now Australian airlines is delivering surplus and leftover food to charity organisations.

Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Global Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global catering services and food contractors market.

