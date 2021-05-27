Commercial Services Market Forecast Showing 12.6% CAGR to 2022: Adecco Group, Randstad Holding, Manpower And Waste Management, ISS A/S And Sodexo Merchant Network

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2019

The commercial services market consists of the sales of commercial services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for the day-to-day operations of other businesses or organizations. Examples include office facilities management services, travel arrangement services.

The commercial services market expected to reach a value of nearly $7399.42 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the commercial services market is due to rising disposable income driving the demand for travel arrangements and tourism services in emerging markets such as China and India and a vast student population graduating from colleges is fuelling the demand for employment services. Also, increased investments in the private sector contributed to the growth of the commercial services market.

However, the market for commercial services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of skills, workforce issues.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adecco Group, Randstad Holding, Manpower Inc. And Waste Management Inc., ISS A/S And Sodexo Merchant Network.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global commercial services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial services market.

With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs. Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of the invoices directly to customers. Automated billing systems enable tracking of unpaid bills, automate payment reminders and recurring invoices, manage discounts and coupons, and creation of customized invoices. These systems also generate real time reports on sales, orders, budgets that help track business performance. Many software as a service providers are offering CRM applications which offer solutions for billing, sales and other functions in an organization. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.

Executive Summary Report Structure Commercial Services Market Characteristics Commercial Services Market Product Analysis Commercial Services Market Supply Chain Commercial Services Market Customer Information Commercial Services Market Trends And Strategies Commercial Services Market Size And Growth Commercial Services Market Regional Analysis Commercial Services Market Segmentation Commercial Services Market Segments Commercial Services Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Commercial Services Market Western Europe Commercial Services Market Eastern Europe Commercial Services Market North America Commercial Services Market South America Commercial Services Market Middle East Commercial Services Market Africa Commercial Services Market Commercial Services Market Competitive Landscape

