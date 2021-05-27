Educational Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% During the Forecast Period 2019- 2022: University of California System, University of Michigan, Texas A&M University, Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University

Educational Services Global Market Report 2019

The educational services market consists of the revenues earned from educational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. The instruction and training is provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers.

The educational services market expected to reach a value of nearly $4701.31 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the educational services market is due to rise in the child population aged above 5 years, mainly in countries such as China and India, globalization of educational services and increased demand for educated workforce globally.

However, the market for educational services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of available resources, increasing inventory levels, counterfeit products and reduction in free trade.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012462370/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: University of California System, University of Michigan, Texas A&M University, Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, North-western University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global educational services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global educational services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global educational services market.

Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model. For instance, according to academic agreement signed, the students of Texila American University are taught using flipped classroom model by Ponce Health Sciences University.

Educational Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global educational services market.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012462370/discount

Reasons to Purchase

– Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

– Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

– Identify growth segments for investment.

– Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

– Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

– Benchmark performance against key competitors.

– Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

– Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

– Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Report Structure Educational Services Market Characteristics Educational Services Market Product Analysis Educational Services Market Supply Chain Educational Services Market Customer Information Educational Services Market Trends And Strategies Educational Services Market Size And Growth Educational Services Market Regional Analysis Educational Services Market Segmentation Educational Services Market Segments Educational Services Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Educational Services Market Western Europe Educational Services Market Eastern Europe Educational Services Market North America Educational Services Market South America Educational Services Market Middle East Educational Services Market Africa Educational Services Market Educational Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. University of California System

20.3.2. Texas A&M University

20.3.3. University of Michigan

20.3.4. Columbia University

20.3.5. Harvard University

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012462370/buy/6000

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.