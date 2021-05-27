Electric Bus Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The Electric Bus Market report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Electric Bus business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Electric Bus Industry also provides granular analysis of the Electric Bus market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The Chinese Electric Bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The country has been witnessing significant growth in the demand for electric vehicles (EV) owing to the growing need for addressing future energy requirements.

– China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of e-buses in the world. The domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws, supportive subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.

– According to available statistics, the stock of electric buses in China reached 343,500 units in 2016, and in 2017, 90% of the urban bus sales in the country were electric, totaling 97,000.

– As per industry experts, China adds ~9,500 electric buses every five weeks.

– In the coming years, the country is expected to witness growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the Chinese megacities, has nearly 16,000 electric buses that are operating.

– Furthermore, the investment cost per electric bus in China has declined significantly with a price range of USD 280,000 – USD 350,000, which is significantly lower, when compared to Europe and North America at USD 575,000 – USD 680,000 and USD 595,000 – USD 690,000, respectively

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Electric Buses in the Country

Buses are a significant mode of public transport around the globe. Their size and constant use mean that 1,000 electric buses can displace 500 barrels of diesel demand each day. Additionally, as per a new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China electric-bus revolution may reduce oil-demand in future with 6.4 million barrels a day displaced by electric vehicles by 2040.

The Chinese government has initiated numerous policies to promote electric vehicles, with an aim to minimize exhaust emissions. For instance, in China, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) provides subsidies and tax benefits to electric automobile manufacturers for the development of low-emission bus fleet.

China has been one of the few developing countries that have been taking initiatives to curb vehicular pollution with the introduction of electric buses. By 2019, it is expected that 25% of the state government vehicle purchases of electric buses in China will feature zero-emission technology.

Shenzhen Leading the China Electric Bus Market

The growing focus for replacing IC engine vehicles with battery-powered vehicles, Shenzhen is leading the country and has also become the world’s first city with an entire bus fleet that runs on electricity. As per the city authorities, they received significant support from the Chinese government along with funding. As of December 2018, all 16,000 buses in the city are electric and it is expected that soon all 22,000 taxis will be converted into electric taxis.

For achieving the complete electric fleet goal, a Shenzhen public bus operator was granted a total of 500,000 yuan (USD 72,150) worth of subsidies every year for each vehicle that it runs, 400,000 yuan from Shenzhen authorities and 100,000 yuan from the central government per vehicle to encourage the use of e-bus nationwide.

Shenzhen Bus Group estimated that it has been able to conserve 160,000 tonnes of coal per year and has reduced annual CO2 emissions by 440,000 tonnes; along with reducing the fuel consumption by 50%.

