Electric Traction Motor Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Skoda Electric, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric, Bosch Limited, CG Power, TSA, Alstom

Propulsion of vehicle where the driving force is derived from various devices such as steam engine drives, electric motors, diesel engine drives etc. is referred to as a traction system. These electric traction systems are highly efficient, are quick to start, easy-to-handle, and pollution-free. Growing advancements of electrical drives for the traction systems, electrification is being commonly used for different applications and services.

Rising environmental regulations hovering around the carbon emissions, and increased demands for enhanced power productivity have driven the demands for electric traction motor in recent years. Uncertainty of the raw material prices with electric traction motor is hindering the growth of the electric traction motor market in recent times. Enhanced focus laid down by automakers on the development of electric vehicles is providing huge opportunities for the electric traction motor market players during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Skoda Electric

3. Toshiba Corporation

4. General Electric

5. Weg SA

6. Bosch Limited

7. CG Power

8. TSA

9. Alstom

10. NIDEC Corporation

Electric Traction Motor Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Electric Traction Motor Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

