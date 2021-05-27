Europe Surfactant Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2024 with Top Players – MarketReportsWorld.com

Europe Surfactant Market report provides a basic overview of the Europe Surfactant industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Europe Surfactant provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Europe Surfactant report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Europe Surfactant with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Europe Surfactant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The European surfactant market was estimated at USD 8.3 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2023. Surfactants are compounds that aid in lowering the interfacial or surface tensions between a liquid and a solid, or between two liquids. They are generally organic compounds that are amphiphilic i.e. they contain both their hydrophilic group and hydrophobic group. As a result, they contain both water-soluble and water-insoluble components.

Surfactants, owing to their surface reducing properties, biocide nature, and adsorption properties (aid in stabilizing the rapidly formed bubbles during emulsification, coating, or foaming processes), are becoming an integral part of the various commercial and industrial sectors. Additionally, because of their viscosity and elasticity, they are increasingly becoming popular in numerous applications.

Growth of the Oleochemical Market Driving Bio-based Surfactants

Oleochemicals are produced from natural sources, such as fats and oils obtained from vegetables or animals. They are usually less toxic as compared to petrochemicals; hence, they are gaining popularity as substitutes for petroleum-based products. The demand for oleochemicals has increased significantly in various segments of the chemical industry due to the escalating demand for bio-based products and the growing need for sustainable solutions, along with changes in regulatory framework. Various new applications, such as biosurfactants, bio-lubricants, and biopolymers are emerging as replacements for petroleum-based products, creating growth opportunities for the oleochemicals market. As most of the bio-based surfactants are derived from oleochemicals, the growth of the oleochemicals market is expected to drive the market for bio-based surfactants during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

In the European surfactant market, the household soap segment is expected to dominate the market by application; however, the personal care application segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, by type, the anionic surfactant segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: Novaliq GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug delivery platform, announced its first patient enrolled in its SEECASE Phase II trial of NOV03 for the treatment of dry eye disease. NOV03 may become the first non-blurring, water and surfactant-free treatment to address the medical needs of these patients.

October 2017: Clariant, launched a renewable surfactants in hand dishwashing liquid (HDWL) detergents with market breakthrough GlucoPure® Sense, a unique label-free surfactant based on 100% renewable sunflower oil sourced in Europe.

October 2017: Clariant unveiled an inspirational new platform linking megatrends with products for the Home Care market, a high purity colorant for cosmetics, and new renewable ingredients paving the way for label-free hand dishwashing liquids and less use of preservatives in mild formulations, at SEPAWA 2017.

Key Players: Huntsman Corp. Dowdupont, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Clariant AG and BASF AG amongst others.

Europe Surfactant Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Europe Surfactant industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Europe Surfactant production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

