Expansion of Cardiac Point-of-Care (POCs) Market to Remain Consistent by 2020

Cardiac POC is a medical test performed to diagnose patients. The cardiac POCs are blood tests including cholesterol and coagulation testing. These include brain natriuretic peptide tests and troponin. Troponin are used to analyse various cardiovascular conditions such as coronary syndromes, heart failures and acute myocardial. The cardiac POCs help in enzyme detection which is released during critical cardiac conditions such as troponin, lactate, dehydrogenase isoenzymes and brain natriuretic peptides. In addition, it also helps in detection of enzymes released during failure of the heart. Cardiac POCs are helpful in diagnosing specific diseases such as myocardial infarction and angina. Cardiac POCs provides accurate information related to the markers which are released during heart failure. These tests help in reducing turnaround time from testing to final results of the patient’s diagnosis. Thus, helps in providing effective treatment to the patients.

North America is dominating cardiac POCs market followed by Europe due to rising demand of home healthcare. In addition, increasing number of cardiac patients in these regions is also driving the cardiac POC market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a moderate rate attributable to rising healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness for diagnosis treatment.

Some of the drivers for the growth of the global cardiac POCs market are increasing number of cardiac patients and demand of immediate diagnosis of the diseases. In addition lower turnaround time for results and availability of technologically advanced products with various features such as miniaturization and automation are also boosting the growth of the cardiac POC market. However, economic slowdown and reimbursements issues are restraining the cardiac POC market growth.

Lack of specific actions in detecting the presence of cardiovascular diseases emerges as one of the market challenges for the growth of global cardiac POC market. On the other hand, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships are some recent trend in the global cardiac POC market. In addition, growing number of decentralized diagnostics facilities are another emerging market trend for global cardiac POC market. Some of the key market players operating in global cardiac POC market are Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Boston Scientific Corp and Medtronic Inc.

