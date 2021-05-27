Explosive Growth And Attractive Opportunities Dental X-Ray Equipment Market(Product, Type, Application, End User, and Geography) During 2019–2026| Key Players are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca OY

Dental X-rays are, also known as dental radiographs, essential in the examination of hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, cavities, and abnormal bone densities. They are important diagnostic tools used by dentists to identify certain damages, as few diseases cannot be detected via regular dental exam. The key factors that drive the market growth include integration of dental X-rays in orthodontics, implants, and prosthetics and increase in adoption of cone beam computed tomography (CT). However, high costs associated with digital X-ray systems restrain the market growth. Furthermore, rise in digitalization of dental X-ray systems offers numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global dental X-ray equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems. The type segment includes extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral systems, and hybrid X-ray systems. Application of equipment include diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications, cosmetic applications, and forensic applications. Based on end user, itis classified into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academics & research institutes, and forensic laboratories.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global dental X-ray equipment market are Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.,Planmeca OY, Vatech Co. Ltd., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Air Techniques, Inc., Midmark Corporation, and Cefla S.C.

Key Market Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental X-ray equipment market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by product type assists in understanding the availability of various forms of dental X-ray equipment.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

