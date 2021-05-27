Fortified Energy Bar Market Current Scenario 2019 | Top Companies, Size, Share, Trend, Business Revenue and Growth Factors Details by Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Fortified Energy Bar Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.6 % backed by growing demand for healthy energy bar, various nutrients and increasing variety of fortified energy bar are the key growth drivers responsible for the growth of global fortified energy bar market. Growing awareness about healthy lifestyle and energy bar enriched with various nutrients has also boosted the sales of fortified energy bar.

Globally with huge demand for healthy fortified energy bar, this market will continue to grow, due to increasing health awareness in recent years. Key players are investing in R&D for innovating product line as fortified energy bar market’s growth is directly proportional to the scope of innovation due to highly competitive market. Moreover, key players are also investing in partnership with various food chains as the main focus area is to grow the consumer base. Due to the increasing working class population and disposable income, there is rise in the demand for healthy and fortified energy bar.

Increasing number of health-conscious consumers in developed economies, is one of the driving forces for this market. Key players are also investing in R&D to focus on development of new product line with improved formulations. Fortified energy bar such as plain energy bar, flavored energy bar, and others, are consumed by many consumers as it helps in enhancing digestive system, strengthens the defense systems of the body which are faced by many consumers now-a-days, hence consumers are trying to find natural remedies for health problems. Fortified energy bar is loaded with animal protein, vitamins, minerals, probiotics and prebiotics therefore it is good for skin and hair. Hence, this market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6 %

Major Key Players Trend

The key players profiled in the Fortified Energy Bar Market are as

Global fortified energy bar market is highly concentrated in North America. Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing a varied product line with various flavors, combinations and attractive packaging.

The major competitors in this market are inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from this, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate the untapped market. Major players are also investing in R&D initiatives especially to develop superior & high quality products by including healthy ingredients such as fruits, cereal, nut & seeds, sweeteners, and others. This factor will help them to penetrate the emerging fortified energy bar markets and fulfil the growing demand. Improving economic conditions and impact of western culture on Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of this market, especially in countries like India and China, where China dominated the market followed by India.

Key Findings

Changing consumption pattern & urbanization has spurred the growth of fortified energy bar market

Highest market growth is in North America followed by Europe

Segments

Global Fortified Energy Bar Market has been segmented based on ingredients type such as fat, proteins, carbohydrates, and others. Fortified energy bar dominates the market, because of its enrichment in various nutrients.

Based on certifications, the market is segmented into either 95% certified or 100% certified.

Based on nutrients, this market is segmented into proteins, fat, carbohydrate, and others.

Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into store based such as hyper and super markets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others.