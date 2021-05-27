Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Future Outlook of Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019 Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Industry Research.co study on “Track and Trace Solutions Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Track and Trace Solutions Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Track and Trace Solutions Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Track and Trace Solutions Industry. Track and Trace Solutions market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The global track and trace solutions market was valued at USD 1,717.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,509.06 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period. The major factors propelling the growth of the market include growth in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries, increase in implementation of serialization, a rise in the number of packaging-related product recalls, and an increasing number of counterfeit drugs.
  • One of the major problems faced by large-scale pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies is drug counterfeiting. In order to ensure that brands get a share of brand recognition, these companies are adopting the use of track and trace solutions in supply-chain monitoring. Counterfeiting happens in a variety of ways. It can range from mislabeling medication with the intent to replicate an authentic approved product to the far more dangerous practices of selling medication without the active ingredient or adding an insufficient or excessive amount of the active ingredient. Counterfeit medicines also sometimes contain extraneous or harmful chemicals. With the advent of track and trace solutions, this problem is expected to be eradicated to a very large extent. This factor, consequently, is propelling its increasing adoption among drug manufacturers, further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors, such as high costs associated with serialization and aggregation and lack of common standards for serialization and aggregation may hinder the market growth.

    Competitive Analysis: Track and Trace Solutions market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Track and Trace Solutions market are:

  • ACG
  • Adents
  • ANTARES VISION SpA
  • Axway
  • Mettler
  • Toledo International Inc.
  • Rfxcel Corporation
  • Optel Group
  • SEIDENADER MASCHINENBAU GMBH (MEDIPAK SYSTEMS)
  • Sea Vision SRL
  • TraceLink Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Tracking and tracing is a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

    Track and Trace Solutions Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Track and Trace Solutions Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Track and Trace Solutions Market

    Chapter 3: Track and Trace Solutions Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Track and Trace Solutions Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Track and Trace Solutions Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Track and Trace Solutions Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Track and Trace Solutions Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Bar Code Technology is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the Technology-wise Segmentation

    A barcode is a number represented in vertical lines of varying thicknesses, printed on a label to exclusively identify any item.

    In the healthcare industry, the barcode system offers wide applications, from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to medical devices or pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. A barcode helps in tracking patient data in medical facilities, precisely managing medical supplies inventory, tracking expiration dates and origin of drugs, and adding barcode labels to blood supplies, which helps to distinguish among different samples. This barcode technology is being adopted for many years and is still being used all time for tracking. Other major benefits of using barcodes are the improvement of stock visibility and cutting waste, reduction in disparities in cost and quality of care, better safety and compliance, and automation of the manual supply-chain tasks, which are the key driving factors fueling the market growth.

    North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for track and trace solutions and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs; due to the increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market, the FDA had to issue product identifier requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Policy in June 2017. The policy states that the drugs sold in the United States must have item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs. The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC). The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC).

