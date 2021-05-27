Global +$5,015 million Endotherapy Devices Market to 2024 – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
The global endotherapy devices market is projected to reach $5,015 million by 2024 from $3,196 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2024. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure, which is used for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in the visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Increase in the incidence rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endotherapy devices, as these devices help to use minimally invasive techniques to treat the patient.
Rise in prevalence of diseases that require endotherapy procedures such as cancers and gastrointestinal diseases is one of the prime reasons that drives the growth of endotherapy devices market. In addition, increase in baby boomer generation with high risk of targeted diseases, rise in awareness about novel endotherapy devices, and patient preference for minimally invasive nature of endotherapy devices propel the market growth. Modern endotherapy techniques have revolutionized the examination and treatment of upper gastrointestinal tract (including esophagus, stomach, and duodenum) and the colon. Increase in adoption of innovative endotherapy devices along with ultrahigh-definition visualization systems further augments the market growth. However, dearth of skilled physicians & endoscopists, high cost of the sophisticated endotherapy devices, and infections caused by a few endotherapy devices impede the market growth.
The global endotherapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product and country. Based on product, the market is categorized into GI devices & accessories, ERCP devices & accessories, and others. The GI devices & accessories segment is further classified into biopsy forceps, injection needles, polypectomy snares, graspers, hemoclips, and others. The ERCP devices & accessories segment is subsegmented into guide wire, sphincterotome, catheter, extraction basket, extraction balloon, balloon dilation, plastic stent, metal stents, and others. The other endotherapy devices & accessories segment is subdivided into mouthpiece, distal end cap, polyptrap, cleaning brush, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro-endoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on region assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
GI Devices & Accessories
Biopsy Forceps
Injection Needles
Polypectomy Snares
Graspers
Hemoclips
Others
ERCP Devices & Accessories
Guide Wire
Sphincterotome
Catheter
Extraction Basket
Extraction Balloon
Balloon Dilation
Plastic Stent
Metal Stents
Others
Other Endotherapy Devices & Accessories
Mouthpiece
Distal End Cap
Polyp Trap
Cleaning Brush
Others
By Application
Bronchoscopy
Arthroscopy
Laparoscopy
Urology endoscopy
Neuro-endoscopy
Gastrointestinal endoscopy
Other
By End Users
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Hoya Corporation
Olympus Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Medtronic Plc.
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
Smith & Nephew, Plc.
Johnson & Johnson
The other players of the global endotherapy devices market include (companies not profiled in the report):
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cook Medical
Siemens Healthcare
STERIS Corporation
Frontier Healthcare
Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.
