Global Adhesive Tapes Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report provides an overview of the Adhesive Tapes Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Adhesive Tapes Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Adhesive Tapes Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Vendors of Adhesive Tapes Market: – 3M, Avery Dennison, Berry plastics, Bostik SA, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Lintec corporation, Mactac, Nitto denko corporation japan, RPM International, Scapa, Shurtape technologies, LLc, sika AG, Tesa Others…

The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from lightweight automotive vehicles and increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.

– The packaging industry dominated the adhesive tapes market in 2018 by adding value to various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, pharma, retail, FMCG, etc.

– Usage of adhesive clips as an alternative to stitches is likely to act as an opportunity in the future

– Asia-Pacific dominated the adhesive tape market across the globe with the most significant consumption from countries such as China and India.

The Adhesive Tapes Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Adhesive Tapes Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry Dominated Consumption of Adhesive Tapes

– Adhesive tape is a combination of a material and an adhesive film which is used to bond or join objects together instead of using fasteners, screws, or welding. Adhesive tapes enable its use at Room temperature and can protect the surface area.

– Weight reduction has become an essential part of vehicle design with increasing consumer and government calls for lower carbon emissions, enhanced passenger comfort, passenger safety, and improved performance.

– Also, the development of smaller and more efficient power systems added importance on the need for lighter & more efficient designs.

– Automotive adhesive tapes are designed to withstand varied environmental conditions including moisture, salt spray, temperature variances, and UV radiation.

– Due to the advanced properties of adhesives tapes such as its acoustic insulating properties and vibration absorption has significantly reduced the amount of noise inside the vehicle.

– Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes are highly used in specialist vehicle and transportation systems to bond the outer vehicle skin to the supporting structure.

– Hence, with the rapid increase in demand from the automotive segment across the globe, the market for adhesive tapes is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia Pacific dominated the Adhesive tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue so during the forecast period. Japan is one of the major markets for adhesive tapes owing to the massive production of appliances, and health care products.

– The growing packaging industries in countries like China, Japan, and India are further expected to augment the demand for adhesive tapes market.

– China state council announced a 10-year manufacturing plan called “Made in China 2025”, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing in various segments like automotive, appliances, etc. This is expected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the country.

– China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China, there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

– From the above-mentioned factors, it is evident that the demand for adhesive tapes is expected to further increase in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

