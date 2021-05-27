Global Beer Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report provides an overview of the Beer Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Beer Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Beer Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Vendors of Beer Market: – Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Constellation Brands, Diageo PLC, Heineken NV, Interbrew Company, SABMiller PLC, United Breweries Group (UB Group) Others…

The beer market is forecasted to reach USD 805 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Changing lifestyle, increasing consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and popularity of beer among the young population are a few factors driving the global beer market.

– The introduction of new ingredients and innovative flavors, combining salty, fruity and tart flavors, by craft beers have found increasing appeal among the millennial crowd globally.

– Due to the increasing popularity of craft beer, the global beer market has seen heightened preference for flavored beers by consumers, especially millennials.

Scope of the Report

The consumption of beer has augmented in recent years due to the rise in disposable income and an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer. By type, the beer market has been segmented under Lager, Ale, and Others. Further segmentation has been done on the categories of beers that includes: Standard Beer, Premium Beer and Super Premium Beer. The distributional segmentation of beer included On-Trade and Off-Trade channels.

The Beer Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Beer Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Growing Preference For Low Alcohol By Volume (ABV)

There has been a consistent growth in preference for low alcohol by volume beverages and the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers and a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. Another driving factor is that the low-alcohol beers are now cheaper than their high alcoholic equivalents, for those of 2.8% ABV and less. The cost reduction would drive the market for low-alcohol alcohols such as craft beer. The scenario is much prominent in European countries like Sweden where brewers are seeking to bring changes to the craft beer market.

Surging Demand of Beer in Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific is the largest and one of the fastest-growing market for beer consumption, which accounts for about one-third of the global market share. The regional beer market growth can be attributed to the growing young population, and increasing number of middle class and their rising disposable income. Europe is the second-largest consumer of beer, which accounts for a steady growth rate. However, North America has been recording a drop in the overall beer consumption rate, annually. South America and are the other developing regions witnessing significant growth rates of beer consumption.

