Global Downhole Equipment Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Downhole Equipment Market. The Global Downhole Equipment market has been analysed By Equipment (Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool), By Application (Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production). The Global Downhole Equipment market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4221794-global-downhole-equipment-market-analysis-by-equipment-flow

According to the Analytics research report, Global Downhole Equipment market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government’s stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment.

Asia Pacific Downhole Equipment market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.20% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and increasing oil and gas well exploration and production as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel to reduce pollution. China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India and Indonesia in forecast period. Market of Downhole Equipment is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

The report titled “Global Downhole Equipment Market: Analysis By Equipment (Flow and Pressure Control, Drilling Tool, Impurity Control, Downhole Control, Handling), Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Formation and Evaluation, Oil and Gas Production), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Norway, UK, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Downhole Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Downhole Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Downhole Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

• By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Downhole Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

• By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Downhole Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

• By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

Other Report Highlights:

• Industry Structure

• SWOT Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Product Benchmarking

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Halliburton, General Electric, Weir Group, Aker Solutions, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Superior Energy Services, Forum Technologies, Essential Energy Services, Oil States International Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017

5. Global Downhole Equipment Market Environment

6. Downhole Equipment Outlook

7. Market Dynamics

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Global Downhole Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Americas Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis

11. Europe Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Halliburton

14.2 General Electric

14.3 Weir Group

14.4 National Oilwell Varco

14.5 Aker Solutions

14.6 Schlumberger

14.7 Oil States International Inc.

14.8 Forum Technologies

14.9 Superior Energy Services

14.10 Essential Energy Services

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4221794-global-downhole-equipment-market-analysis-by-equipment-flow