Global E-Cigarette Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2025

E-Cigarette Industry By Flavor (Tobacco, Botanical, Fruit, Sweet ), By Product (Rechargeable, Disposable, Modular) , And By Distribution Channel(Specialist E-Cig Shops, Online, Superindustrys) – Global Size Analysis And Market Forecast 2019-2025

Global E-Cigarette Industry was valued at USD 10.5 Billion in the year 2017. The Global E-Cigarette Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to reach USD 36.19 Billion by the year 2025. The e-cigarette is a device which allows the user to inhale nicotine without burning or producing smoke. E-cigarette works by heating and creating vapor from the solution which may or may not contain nicotine. Over recent years, the e-cigarette has become very popular stop smoking aid around the world.

North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period due strongly growing awareness and benefits associated with the use of the e-cigarette. At a country level, the U.S in North America whereas South Korea and China in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in the E-Cigarette Industry are British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands

Altria Group, Japan Tobacco, International Vapor Group, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., VMR Flavours Llc, Reynolds American Inc., Logic, Lorillard, Vapor Hub, and brief overview of 11 companies is also provided in the report. The top three company holds around 60% of the global Industry share with British American Tobacco being a Industry leader. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis E-Cigarette Industry:

Strength:

The e-cigarette does not produce tar and carbon monoxide

Can use in public location and do not produce second-hand smoke.

Weakness:

Side effects associated with E-cigarette

The stringent regulatory framework on E-cigarette

Opportunities:

Developing distribution in emerging Industry

Growing awareness

Threats:

Available alternative technology

Disorganized industry.

The segmentation is done on the basis of product type, by Flavor, by Distribution Channel, and by region. On the basis of product types, the global E-Cigarette Industry is sub-segmented as rechargeable, disposable and modular of which the modular segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

E-Cigarette Industry Segmentation:

By Flavor

• Tobacco

• Botanical

• Fruit

• Sweet

• Beverages

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Specialist E-Cig Shops

• Online

• Supermarkets

• Tobacconist

• Others

By Product

• Rechargeable

• Disposable

• Modular

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

