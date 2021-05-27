Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025 | New Study
Enteral nutrition is a common medical delivery of nutritionally complete feed that contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This therapy involves the passage of nutrition directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. These devices are placed into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or through percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be administered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and even in home severely ill patients.
The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at $2,503 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,848 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths impede the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and oroenteric feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunostomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).
Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics. Based on application, the market is categorized into gastrointestinal disease, cancer, malnutrition, neurological disorder, and other applications. The cancer segment is further segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. By end user, the market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs), and home care. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral feeding devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key market segments
By Product
Enteral Feeding Pump
Enteral Feeding Tube
Enterostomy Feeding Tube
Gastrostomy Feeding Tube
Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tube
Balloon Gastrostomy Tube
Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)
Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tube
Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy And Jejunostomy Tube
Nasoenteric Feeding Tube
Nasogastric Feeding Tube
Nasojejunal Feeding Tube
Nasoduodenal Feeding Tube
Oroenteric Feeding Tube
Enteral Syringe
Giving Set
Consumable
By Age Group
Adult
Pediatrics
By Application
Gastrointestinal Disease
Cancer
Head & Neck Cancer
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Others
Malnutrition
Neurological Disorder
Others
By End User
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)
Home Care
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
