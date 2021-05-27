Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025 | New Study

Enteral nutrition is a common medical delivery of nutritionally complete feed that contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This therapy involves the passage of nutrition directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. These devices are placed into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or through percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be administered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and even in home severely ill patients.

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at $2,503 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,848 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths impede the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and oroenteric feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunostomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics. Based on application, the market is categorized into gastrointestinal disease, cancer, malnutrition, neurological disorder, and other applications. The cancer segment is further segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. By end user, the market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs), and home care. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

By Product

Enteral Feeding Pump

Enteral Feeding Tube

Enterostomy Feeding Tube

Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tube

Balloon Gastrostomy Tube

Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)

Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tube

Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy And Jejunostomy Tube

Nasoenteric Feeding Tube

Nasogastric Feeding Tube

Nasojejunal Feeding Tube

Nasoduodenal Feeding Tube

Oroenteric Feeding Tube

Enteral Syringe

Giving Set

Consumable

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatrics

By Application

Gastrointestinal Disease

Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Others

Malnutrition

Neurological Disorder

Others

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Home Care

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

